Police say man sexually assaulted girl while giving her massage

Dec. 9—PORTAGE — A Portage man was arraigned Friday on criminal charges alleging that he sexually assaulted a girl two times in 2017 while giving her a massage, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg, charged Bradley Noel Walker, 49, of the 800 block of Orchard Street, with two counts each of indecent sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, indecent sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, indecent assault with a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, Walker offered to give the girl a massage on two occasions. He allegedly assaulted the girl during two sessions.

The criminal investigation began in March after troopers were contacted by Cambria County Children and Youth Services.

Walker was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $100,000 unsecured bond.