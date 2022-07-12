Police: Man sexually assaulted student after offering ride

Jul. 12—A Grants Pass man is in the Josephine County Jail after allegedly offering a ride to a 15-year-old student, then sexually assaulting her.

Mario Santiago Jimenez, 63, faces charges of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault, according to Josephine County Circuit Court records.

Grants Pass police said an investigation began in early June when a GPPD school resource officer responded to a reported sexual assault. A student reported being offered a ride by a Hispanic male adult while on lunch break from school in the area of Agness and Southeast M streets.

The man picked reportedly drove her to a department store parking lot, where he sexually assaulted the student, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jimenez had sexual contact with the student without her consent. He then allegedly offered her $100 to perform a sex act. When she refused, he allegedly used physical force to continue touching her sexually.

Police said the student was able to escape from the vehicle. GPPD detectives worked during the subsequent weeks to identify and locate the suspect, who was not known to the student.

On July 6, Grants Pass police found and arrested Jimenez.

Police believe there may be additional victims of similar crimes. Anyone with information about Jimenez or similar crimes should call the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260 and reference case number 2022-24411.

Jimenez was known to drive a maroon 2004 Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Police reminded parents and guardians to discuss the dangers of taking rides from strangers and to immediately report any activity in which someone tries to offer rides or convince a juvenile to get in a vehicle.

Reach Mail Tribune reporter Vickie Aldous at 541-776-4486 or valdous@rosebudmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @VickieAldous.