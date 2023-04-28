Police: Man sexually assaults female Uber driver in EC

Apr. 27—EAU CLAIRE — A Chaseburg man sexually assaulted a female Uber driver in Eau Claire, police say.

Javier Castro, 27, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

A $1,500 signature bond was set for Castro, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman, drinking alcohol or entering taverns.

Castro returns to court June 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

The female Uber driver was on her way to pick up a fare at a Dunn County night club Tuesday night while she was talking to her sister in Florida by cell phone.

The woman said all she knew was that the fare's name was Javier and he was going to an Eau Claire motel.

The woman turned down the phone volume for her sister but did not end the call when she picked up her passenger, who was later identified as Castro.

Castro got into the front passenger seat. As soon as they got onto Interstate 94, he began making sexual comments toward the woman.

The woman declined Castro's advances, saying it would be bad. Castro persisted. The woman continued to refuse his verbal advances and told him to stop.

As they arrived in Eau Claire, Castro's advances turned physical. He touched her leg and she pushed his hand away. He then touched her thigh and groin, and grabbed her breasts.

The woman kept pushing him away and telling him to stop.

When they got to the motel, Casto refused to get out of the vehicle but eventually did so. The woman said he appeared to be intoxicated.

The woman had already reported the incident to the Uber security team and told police she wished to pursue charges.

Police then talked to the woman's sister, who was on the muted phone call during the incident. The sister heard the incident by phone and corroborated the woman's version of events.

Police went to the motel and viewed video footage of Castro getting out of the Uber vehicle. He stumbles and then enters the motel.

The motel's night manger told police Castro is part of a traveling construction crew that stays there.

Officers then talked with Castro in his room. He mumbled incoherently, was taken into custody and transported to the Eau Claire County Jail.

At the jail, Casto told police he was at the Dunn County night club but did not recall anything about the Uber ride home. All he said about the woman was "I hope she gets what she's after."