Police: Man sexually assaults girl twice at EC park

Jun. 15—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl twice in his car at Rod and Gun Park on the city's west side, police say.

Por Chao Xiong, 26, 1913 Goff Ave., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16 and two felony counts of child enticement.

Judge Jon Theisen set a $50,000 signature bond for Xiong, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl.

Xiong returns to court July 27.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl told police that between September and December, Xiong had sex with her twice, against her wishes, at Rod & Gun Park.

On the first occasion, the girl said Xiong brought her to the park in his car. Once there, Xiong began to touch the girl sexually and eventually took off both his pants and her pants.

The girl said she tried to fight back when he tried to force her to touch him. Xiong then had sexual intercourse with the girl. She told him to stop because it caused her pain. He did not stop until she pushed him off of her.

Xiong then drove the girl to a local high school where she contacted her father to pick her up.

On the second occasion, the assault occurred in the same manner as the first incident, the girl said. Xiong continued to have sexual intercourse with the girl even after she told him no. The girl said she resisted but Xiong had her pinned against the seat in the car.

On those two occasions, the girl said, they would get into the back seat of the vehicle. On both occasions, she said, she thought they would be going to the back seat just to cuddle.

If convicted of all four charges, Xiong could be sentenced to up to 80 years in prison.