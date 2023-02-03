Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery

Feb. 3—PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged shot another man in the chest during a sale of a used cellular phone Thursday night.

Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, set up a meeting on a social media marketplace to sell a used cellular phone intending to rob the buyer, according to the criminal complaint.

Hollis shot the buyer, identified as Thabang Rudolf Maphothoane, who sustained a gunshot wound to his chest, the complaint says.

After the shooting, Hollis ran to his girlfriend's apartment at 653 N. Main St., Plains Township, where he allegedly hid a 9mm handgun in a bathroom ceiling.

Maphothoane was transported to a local hospital.

Hollis was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on charges of aggravated assault, robbery and reckless endangerment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Kokura Kravitz deemed him a flight risk and a threat to the public.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the area of North Main and Farrell streets for reports of gunshots and a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied.

Witnesses told police there were two men and each ran in different directions from the crashed vehicle.

Several minutes later, police found Maphothoane with a gunshot wound to his chest in the front yard of a house in the 600 block of North Main Street. Maphothoane told officers he was meeting a man to buy a cellular phone and was shot, the complaint says.

Another witness told police the other man ran into 653 N. Main St., where police found Hollis and his girlfriend.

Hollis agreed to speak with police.

During the interview, Hollis said he had an iPhone for sale on a social media marketplace and was contacted by a man interested in purchasing the cellular phone. Hollis admitted he intended to rob the buyer, who was identified as Maphothoane, the complaint says.

When Maphothoane was given the cellular phone, Hollis pulled out a gun and Maphothoane began to drive way crashing into a utility pole, according to the complaint.

Hollis claimed, the complaint says, the firearm discharged and he grabbed the cellular phone from Maphothoane and ran away.

Police located a disassembled 9mm handgun concealed in a plastic bag hidden in the bathroom ceiling and a 9mm magazine in a laundry bag inside the apartment at 653 N. Main St., the complaint says.

Maphothoane's wife told police she was nagging her husband to get a new cellular phone and he found one on the social media marketplace.