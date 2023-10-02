Police: Man shoots co-worker during argument in Beech Grove dollar store

One person was injured after a man shot a co-worker inside a Beech Grove dollar store, according to investigators.

An argument and physical fight between the co-workers preceded the shooting Monday morning, said Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice. It took place in the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store at 3535 S. Emerson Ave.

More Indianapolis news: Construction worker killed near downtown identified as 38-year-old man

The person who was shot was in stable condition after being transported to a hospital, while the shooter was detained and being questioned, Maurice said.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Beech Grove dollar store shooting: One man detained, one person hurt