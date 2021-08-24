Police: Man shoots at ex-girlfriend and sons, then he's found with gunshot wounds nearby

Aug. 24—After a man allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend and her sons in a St. Paul home and then fled, police found him with gunshot injuries nearby.

Police said they are investigating whether the man's wounds were self-inflicted. The woman and others in the Payne-Phalen residence were not injured.

Officers responded to a 911 caller who reported a man was shooting inside a home on Jenks Avenue near Forest Street at 6:10 p.m. Monday.

A woman, 54, reported her former boyfriend forced his way into her home and shot at her and her sons, who are 15 and 20, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

The man left and officers found him injured in a nearby Lawson Avenue alley. Police also located a firearm, extended magazine and multiple casings in the area, Davis said.

Paramedics took the man, 46, to Regions Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of assault in the St. Paul shooting and had a warrant from Wisconsin involving multiple felonies, according to Davis.