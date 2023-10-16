Police: Man shoots, kills home intruder

Oct. 16—A Kokomo man is dead after police say he was shot after breaking into a house and attacking its owner.

Scott Elliot Jones, 51, died late Sunday night after police say he broke into a home in the 600 block of East Jackson Street and was shot by the homeowner in an apparent act of self defense, according to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department.

Police say they were called to the house at approximately 8:44 p.m. The homeowner told police he was asleep when he was awakened by Jones standing in his living room. Police say the homeowner tried to get Jones to leave before Jones physically attacked the homeowner.

According to the press release, the homeowner then fired his gun.

Jones died from the injuries sustained in the shooting. An autopsy by the Howard County Coroner's Office is being scheduled.

The homeowner, who is unidentified in the press release, was treated for minor abrasions and bruising.

The case is under investigation and no formal charges have been filed against the homeowner as of Monday.

If you have information about this case, contact Detective Dustin Spicer at (765) 456-7194, or dspicer@cityofkokomo.org. You can always report tips anonymously by downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app from the iOS or Google Play stores. You can also text a tip to us by texting TIPKPD, then a space, and then your tip to 847411.