Police: Man shoots, kills teen driving wife's stolen car

A 37-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting the teenager driving his wife's stolen car in June.

Byron Bell, a Rochester resident, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a stolen weapon, both felonies, in connection with the June 27 shooting death of Ja'hod Snow on Laser Street, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Snow, 18, of Rochester was driving a vehicle that was stolen from the Portland Avenue area several hours earlier, when he was fatally shot, Umbrino said. The vehicle's owner was unaware of the theft until she woke up the morning of June 27 and discovered that her car was missing and called police.

Bell allegedly used the stolen vehicle's GPS tracking device and located the vehicle on Laser Street. Bell is accused of firing multiple gunshots at the car, striking Snow at least once in the torso as the teen was driving the stolen vehicle.

The car crashed into a pole on Laser Street, near Joseph Avenue, around 5:50 a.m. Snow was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. Other people in the car at the time were not struck by gunfire and fled the scene, according to police.

It was not clear whether the homicide victim stole the car or whether someone else was involved in the theft, officers said.

Bell is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday morning in City Court.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Byron Bell charged in death of Ja'hod Snow in Rochester NY