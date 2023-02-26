Police say man shoots self in hand accidentally

Feb. 25—CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said a man accidentally shot himself in the left hand late Friday night while at a Pennsylvania State Game Lands parking lot.

Frank M. Leszek was injured at 11 p.m. in the parking area of State Game Lands 269 off Lake Road in Cussewago Township, police said. The parking lot is about 3 miles south of Crossingville in northwestern Crawford County. A state police news release listed no age or address for Leszek.

Leszek had removed the pistol from his holster and and removed the pistol's loaded magazine from the gun, police said. However, Leszek failed to clear the gun's chamber of a round, police said.

Leszek then held the gun in his hands and was moving it around looking at it, police said. At some point Leszek touched the trigger, unintentionally, firing the round which was in the gun's chamber, police said.

The discharged bullet struck Leszek the little finger of his left hand, police said. Leszek then wrapped a shirt around his finger and drove himself to Meadville Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The investigation by state police began when Meadville Medical Center emergency room personnel contacted state police to report a gun shot victim, police said.

The investigation is closed and there are no unresolved issues, police said.