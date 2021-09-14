Police: Man shoots victim while Dayton officers conduct gun reduction operation

Sep. 14—A 39-year-old Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of shooting another man in the leg while police were conducting a gun reduction operation.

Tramehl Jovon Turley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification; having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction; and tampering with evidence.

Dayton police were working on a gun reduction initiative Sept. 1 when one of the detectives radioed to crews on the operation that he saw a man holding a gun who appeared agitated in the 1400 block of Bancroft Street. The man, later identified as Turley, was walking backwards away from another man, yelling at him, and went to a nearby Bancroft Street residence, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The other man told police that Turley shot him in the leg and pointed at Turley, who was standing in the doorway of the apartment, as the man who shot him, the affidavit stated.

Detectives reported seeing Turley go inside a bedroom in the apartment. When he came back out they placed him in custody.

The apartment resident said Turley does not live there and gave police consent to search her apartment. Police found a black Taurus 9mm handgun under a mattress in the bedroom detectives reported seeing Turley. The handgun also is the same one Turley was seen holding in his hand earlier, documents stated.

Turley did not want to speak to detectives without a lawyer, so no interview was conducted.

Turley remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Sept. 1 arrest.