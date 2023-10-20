Police: Man shoots wife, self with rifle at Daytona Beach home

Police say a man shot and killed his wife at their Daytona Beach home before turning the gun on himself.

Officers responded to the home along Fulton Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said an argument led to Shantell Adkins, 35, shooting his wife Shawntai with a rifle, before shooting himself in the chest.

Police arrived and found Shawntai, 34, dead at near the front door and her husband injured in the front yard, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Investigators said Shawntai’s parents also arrived at the home after she contacted them for help during the argument.

Police said Shantell Adkins was taken to a hospital but did not say how seriously he was hurt.

Channel 9′s Q McCray is in Daytona Beach and is monitoring the latest on this homicide investigation.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 5 a.m. for live updates on this story.





