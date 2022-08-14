Police: Man shoots wife and then himself during domestic fight in Phoenix

Police

The Phoenix Police Department said a man shot his wife and then himself during a domestic fight on Saturday night at a residence near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix.

Police said they received a call from a minor who reported his father shot his mother just before 10:30 p.m. Officers identified the suspect as John Hack, 54.

Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car near the residence and took her to the hospital.

The woman told police her husband shot her while inside their home. She was able to get in the car and drive away as Hack continued to shoot at her, she told police.

The minor was found unharmed outside the home, police said.

Officers surrounded the house and tried to communicate with Hack for several hours but did not get a response. Police then entered the house after obtaining a search warrant and found Hack dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives were investigating what led up to the shooting.

The woman remains at the hospital and the child is in a safe location, police said.

Resources for domestic violence and reporting information to the police include:

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence: 602-279-2980 or 800-782-6400

Chrysalis 24-hour hotline: 602-944-4999

CPLC 24-hour hotline: 602-269-1515

The Family Advocacy Center: 602-534-2120

Phoenix.gov/DomesticViolence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Text 911 if you cannot speak

Non-emergency 602-262-6151

Report anonymously at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish or silentwitness.org

Suicide prevention lines are available for Arizona residents, including the following:

Suicide Lifeline: If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.

Crisis Text Line: free confidential support via text message is available 24/7 to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

