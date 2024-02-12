A man shot his brother at an apartment complex on the city's south side Monday afternoon, according to police.

Wichita Falls Police officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the Forest Glen Apartments in the 5100 block of Professional Drive after getting a call about gunshots.

Wichita Falls Police say a man was shot by his brother Monday during an argument at an apartment complex.

The officers learned a 20-year-old victim had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

A WFPD news release said officers learned the victim was shot by his 19-year-old brother during an argument.

Daquan Levon Major was arrested for Aggravated Assault/Family Violence.

His brother's wound is non-life threatening, police said.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police: Man shot by his brother at WF apartment complex