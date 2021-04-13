Police: Man shot in carjacking

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·3 min read

Apr. 13—A violent carjacking in a parking lot at a Rail Runner Express train station south of Santa Fe sent a 73-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning.

The attack comes one week after a shooting at the Rail Runner's South Capitol Station killed one man and left another critically injured.

Santa Fe police responded to a report around 9 a.m. Monday at the N.M. 599 Station that a man had been shot by a gunman who stole his car.

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye initially said the man had been taken to a local hospital and was undergoing surgery. The Santa Fe Police Department later said in a news release the man had been transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and was listed in critical condition.

Police have not yet named the victim and did not identify any suspect or make an arrest in the carjacking. The stolen vehicle was recovered Monday afternoon in Albuquerque following a tip, the agency said in the news release.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said the injured man had approached a deputy who was completing paperwork in a gravel parking lot near the Rail Runner stop. The man told the deputy he had been shot in the face by a man who drove off in his black 2020 Chrysler 300 sedan.

The car was seen traveling south on Interstate 25 on Monday morning, and officers suspected it had a broken window, Joye said, because glass was found at the scene.

The Rail Runner commuter train halted its stops at the N.M. 599 Station for several hours Monday but had reopened the station in time for the evening commute, said Augusta Meyers, a spokeswoman for the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, which oversees the train's operation.

Although neither shooting this month at a Rail Runner station occurred on a train, and neither appeared to be connected to the train, Meyers said the incidents were concerning and do "not bode well" for the transit district as it tries to rebuild public interest in riding the train so quickly after it relaunched its services.

The train was shut down to passengers for nearly a year during the coronavirus pandemic. It began offering passenger service again March 8.

"We want to make sure people feel safe when they're taking our trains," Meyers said.

New measures to ensure safety and security at Rail Runner stations may be addressed in the near future, she added. "It's still early, but you can bet we're going to be looking at [more safety measures] soon."

Police arrested 22-year-old Matthew Arellano on charges of murder and attempted murder in last week's shooting at the South Capitol Station. The shooting killed 24-year-old David Hernandez of Pojoaque and wounded 38-year-old Eli Trujillo. Police believe a dispute over a drug deal between the two victims and a friend of Arellano's prompted the deadly incident.

The Santa Fe Police Department asked anyone with information regarding the carjacking incident to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265 or 505-427-3710.

Recommended Stories

  • One dead in 'execution-style' shooting outside Paris hospital with gunman still on run

    One person was killed and another badly wounded after an unidentified gunman opened fire at the Henry-Dunant hospital in the western 16th arrondissement of Paris. A man and a woman were both shot early this afternoon. The man died shortly after, according to a source close to the inquiry. The female victim is "seriously injured", a fire service source said. She is a security agent at the hospital, which is being used as a vaccination centre. The male victim has not yet been identified. According to LCI, the man who died was shot in the head. The attack took place at around 1.45pm local time. The gunman is at large after escaping on a motorbike, according to FranceInfo. Paris' judicial police are leading the inquiry, and have said the attack was not a terrorist incident.

  • Black man killed by police in Minnesota was 'amazing, loving kid': media

    Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in a Minneapolis suburb during a traffic stop on Sunday, was kind, liked basketball and had a tight-knit family, according to media interviews with his relatives. Wright's mother, Katie Wright, told ABC News on Tuesday that her son was an "amazing, loving kid" who "had a big heart," loved his sisters and brothers and enjoyed playing basketball with his young son. Wright was shot on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration.

  • U.S. Broad Market ETF (IWV) Hits New 52-Week High

    This U.S. broad market ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

  • What's ahead for Iran and Israel after alleged attack at key nuclear site?

    'Shadow' conflict takes to the spotlight as Iran accuses Israel of attacking key nuclear site

  • 1 dead, police officer hospitalized in shooting at Tennessee high school

    One person has died and a police officer was injured in a shooting incident Monday at Tennessee high school, police said. Gunshot were fired when officers approached a “male subject who was possibly armed” at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department said, according to local news station WBIR. Police say one man was pronounced dead, while a Knoxville officer ...

  • Suspected Israeli cyberattack on Iranian nuclear site complicates U.S.-Iran nuclear deal talks

    Sunday's cyberattack on Iran's underground Natanz uranium enrichment facility, widely believed to be the work of Israel, has added another layer of uncertainty over the already delicate indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday threatened retaliation against Israel and "any power with knowledge" of the sabotage, but he said Iran will take part in scheduled Wednesday negotiations in Vienna, conducted through European and other parties to the nuclear accord. Israel, whose government strongly opposed the 2015 deal and has criticized President Biden's efforts to resurrect it, has neither publicly denied or claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, which temporarily set back Iran's ability to enrich uranium at the facility. But Israeli media has heavily suggested the country is behind the sabotage, and U.S. and Israeli officials confirmed to The New York Times that Israel at least played a role. The Biden administration has neither condemned nor celebrated the Natanz attack. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday "the U.S. was not involved in any manner" and has "nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts," adding, "Our focus is on the diplomatic path forward." It isn't clear if the U.S. was warned about the sabotage beforehand or whether Israel timed the attack to coincide with a visit to Israel by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Austin did not mention Iran at a news conference Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The talks to restart the agreement, which former President Donald Trump pulled out from in 2018, are at an early stage, and the U.S. and Iran don't agree about which U.S. sanctions would be lifted and under what conditions; Iran wants them lifted before it returns to compliance with the nuclear deal while the U.S. sees Iran's compliance as a precondition. At this point, both sides are committed to the negotiations. Israel wants "to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions," Zarif said. "We will not fall into their trap. ... We will not allow this act of sabotage to affect the nuclear talks." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after Natanz attack

    Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has informed the United Nations' atomic watchdog of its intentions.

  • a Goalie Save from San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

    (San Jose Sharks) with a Goalie Save from San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks, 04/12/2021

  • Federal agencies call for pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after 1 person dies

    The move reportedly comes after six people developed blood-clot disorders after receiving the vaccine.

  • Deployment of EU electric vehicle charging stations too slow, auditors say

    The European Union's deployment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is not quick enough to meet the bloc's targets, EU auditors said on Tuesday. The European Court of Auditors (ECA) looked at how the European Commission supports member states in expanding electrical charging infrastructure as well as how it manages EU funding. It found that availability of public charging stations varies significantly between member states and that payment systems are not harmonised, forcing drivers to use multiple subscriptions or payment methods to charge their cars if they travel in different EU countries.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • Aaron Rodgers shows 'Reno 911!' a little love on Night 6 as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in his second week as guest host. "Jeopardy!" EP Mike Richards said Rodgers was exhausted after the three days.

  • Brits flock to pubs for first time in months as U.K. lockdown eases

    People in England are enjoying some semblance of normalcy — and pouring their first pints in public — after COVID-19 restrictions eased at midnight Monday, allowing non-essential locations like salons, gyms and pubs to reopen for the first time since January.Why it matters: Britain's partial reopening has come amid one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, sharply curbing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more people than in any other country in Europe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.40 million doses have been administered in the U.K., with over 48% of people receiving at least their first dose, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.The next phase in England's reopening roadmap will see the return of indoor entertainment and possibly international travel on May 17, assuming certain criteria are met. The government is aiming to lift all restrictions on social contact on June 21.In photos Shoppers carry bags in central London Monday. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images A customer drinks in an outdoor seating area in Warwick, U.K., on Monday. Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA solid start to the new reality of outdoor dining in Cranleigh this morning. pic.twitter.com/uSSd88nHdV— Martin Bamford (@martinbamford) April 12, 2021 Terry Morris, mayor of Warwick, right, and Mandy Littlejohn, cheers with their drinks in an outdoor seating area set up in the car park of The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Warwick, U.K., on Monday Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty Images A shopper on Oxford Street in London. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images Customers at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham, U.K. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images Customers enjoy a drink at an outside table after the Half Moon pub re-opened in east London Photo: Niklas Hallen'n/AFP via Getty Images John Witts enjoys a drink at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.

  • Biden administration revives Obama-era housing discrimination policies cut by Trump

    Former president ‘set us back years in the push for fair housing and inclusive communities’ as White House urged to address systemic racism with sweeping infrastructure package

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Daunte Wright – live: Chauvin defence begins as Minneapolis rocked by night of protests and tear gas

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Grab to list in US via $40 bln merger with Altimeter Growth

    Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company, Grab Holdings, said Tuesday that it plans to merge with U.S.-based Altimeter Growth Capital in a deal that would value it at nearly $40 billion and allow it to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market. SPAC stands for “special purpose acquisition company,” but they are often better known as “blank-check companies.” With a SPAC, investors plug in cash and then wait for it to find a privately held company to merge with, allowing the target to go public more quickly than if it went through a more traditional initial public offering.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22