Police: Man shot dead by masked suspects near Daytona Beach restaurant

A man was shot dead near a Daytona Beach restaurant early Monday and police are looking for a masked man and a woman involved in the shooting, authorities said.

An incident report provided to The News-Journal on Tuesday shows that Daytona Beach police were called to the shooting at the Jet Set by Chef Kiki restaurant at 854 Orange Ave., police said.

Police found the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound to the head near the business and performed CPR on him. The victim was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died, said Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

Bendayan said police have developed leads on the masked man and woman who ran from the scene but continue to investigate the homicide.

Witnesses told investigators that shortly after midnight Monday, seven men and a woman walked past the business and headed south on Reva Street. Then a woman and a man, both wearing masks, approached the parking lot of the eatery, according to the report.

The woman stopped a few feet from the victim, according to witnesses. The man then walked up to the victim and shot him in the head with a revolver, investigators said.

The masked shooter then walked to a black Saturn and pointed the gun at a woman in the vehicle but a witness intervened and stopped him from shooting her, police said.

The suspects then ran from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or those involved are asked to contact Detective Nate Williams at 386-671-5209 or email WilliamsNathaniel@DBPD.US.

