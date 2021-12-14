Police find man shot dead in wrecked car in Pembroke Pines

A man was found shot dead in his crashed car on Douglas Road in Pembroke Pines on Monday night, police said.

Pembroke Pines police located the wrecked vehicle at 10:47 p.m. near Memorial Manor in the 700 block of South Douglas Road.

Officers were already in the area of Douglas and Pines roads after several calls to 911 reported possible gunfire between cars.

The victim, who had been shot several times in the driver’s seat, was pronounced dead by first responders.

Authorities said early Tuesday that they are withholding the man’s identity pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.