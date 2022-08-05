Police find man shot to death on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta police say a man was found dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Thursday morning.
Police said they responded to a call of a person down along the street around at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
When officers got to the scene, they found a dead man that appeared to have been shot.
Homicide investigators are working to gather details around the shooting death of the man.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
