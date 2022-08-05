Police find man shot to death on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta police say a man was found dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they responded to a call of a person down along the street around at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers got to the scene, they found a dead man that appeared to have been shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Homicide investigators are working to gather details around the shooting death of the man.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



