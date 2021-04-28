Police: Man shot in downtown Duluth

Apr. 28—A person was shot around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Second Avenue East and Third Street in downtown Duluth.

A news release from the Duluth Police Department said a private party transported the injured male victim to an emergency room, according to witnesses. However, the victim walked away without going into the hospital.

The extent of the person's injuries was still unknown as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and no suspects had been identified. Duluth police did not find any evidence to suggest another person was injured.

Tuesday morning, police taped off a portion of the 200 block of East Third Street, adjacent to Tri-Towers Apartments, to collect evidence. By 9:30 a.m. investigators cleared the scene.

William Miller, who lives in Tri-Towers Apartments, 222 N. Second Ave. E., said he heard several "pops" outside the building around 8 a.m.

"I go, 'That's gunshots right there,'" Miller said.

He said there were bullet casings near his car when he went to remove it from East Third Street shortly after hearing the gunfire.

"We investigate shootings not only to ensure public safety but also to end senseless violence," Lieutenant Dan Chicos said in a news release. "Tonight, we are asking for the public's help in providing information about this situation so that we can bring peace and an end to this investigation."

Anyone who was in the area of Second Avenue East and Third Street before or at 8 a.m. Tuesday is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.

This story was updated multiple times with additional information from the scene and from police, most recently at 4:50 p.m. April 27 . It was originally posted at 9:01 a.m. April 27.