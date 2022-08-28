Police: Man shot during argument in Rainier Valley

Police are investigating after an argument led to a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on early Sunday morning,

Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot.

Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told police he was arguing with three suspects before one of them shot him.

Seattle Fire Department medics also responded to the scene and treated the man for his injuries.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in a private ambulance for further medical treatment.

Officers located a shooting scene at the entryway of a nearby residence, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police say they do not believe this incident is related to another shooting in south Seattle on Saturday.

This is an ongoing investigation.