Police: Man shot during robbery at Worcester auto store

WORCESTER — One man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Park Avenue in Worcester.

Police said they were called to the area of the AutoZone on Park Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.. for a report of an armed robbery and shooting.

They found a 41-year-old shooting victim, and provided medical assistance. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to police, officers determined that a man had robbed the victim and shot him during the confrontation. The shooter then ran from the scene.

Nearby, on Townsend Street, Pandi Bellovoda said he was sitting in his parked car when he saw two men run from the area of the AutoZone on Park Avenue.

He said one of the men hid behind the front of his car as the other shot from the rear.

Bellovoda's car was struck at least twice, shattering the back windshield. He was not injured.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police: Man shot during robbery at Worcester AutoZone