Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando

Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel.

Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night.

The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive.

Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to OPD.

Investigators said they believe they know who is behind the shooting but did not say if any arrests have been made in the case.

Channel 9 has reached out to Orlando police for more details about what led to the violence.

