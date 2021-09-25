Police: Man shot in face in Middletown late Friday night

Sep. 25—Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face late Friday night in Middletown.

Emergency crews responded at 11:39 p.m. to the area of Bonita Drive and South Breiel Boulevard after a report that a man had been shot in the face, Middletown dispatchers said.

According to dispatch records, the man did not know who shot him, and originally believed he had been punched.

The man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Several Middletown police cruisers were seen at the nearby Liberty Manor Apartments following the shooting.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.