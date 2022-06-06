Police: Man shot by Fairfield officer in 'stable condition' after roadside encounter

The man shot by a Fairfield police officer Sunday in Butler County is in stable condition, the department said.

According to a press release issued Sunday around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Port Union Road after a "911 hang up call." Most police departments have a response procedure in place if someone calls 911 and a dispatcher cannot speak with them.

Officials said the officer sent to investigate found a man standing in the roadway.

"The officer...attempted to engage him in conversation," the release said. "During the interaction, the officer observed a firearm in the man's hand."

The department said the officer ordered the man to drop the gun several times.

"At one point, the man assumed a shooting stance and pointed the weapon at the officer," the release said. "In response, the officer fired several rounds from their handgun."

Other officers began "life-saving measures" and paramedics took the man to an area hospital where he remained in stable condition Sunday night, police said.

The department said the officer's body camera recorded the shooting and will be released publically "at the appropriate time," along with radio recordings and 911 calls.

The officer who shot the man is on administrative leave. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the investigation into the shooting.

The name of the man who was shot and the name of the officer have not be released.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man shot by Fairfield officer after pointing a weapon