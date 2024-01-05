Police say man shot girlfriend and himself, but survived, in Austin's first homicide of 2024

Austin police say a man killed his girlfriend and then shot himself, but did not die, at a Southeast Austin apartment on New Year's Day in what is being investigated as Austin's first homicide of 2024.

Police charged Martin Rodriguez with first-degree murder for killing Naomi Davis, 19, on Jan. 1. Austin police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting at 4900 E. Oltorf St. shortly before 9 p.m., according to a press release sent Thursday evening.

A copy of Rodriguez's probable cause arrest affidavit shows that he and Davis were watching TV at another couple's apartment. The two other people were not named in the affidavit, but the male said he noticed, as he went outside to smoke a cigarette, that Rodriguez had his hand under a pillow, "which he found strange."

While outside, he heard gunshots and went back inside to find Davis covered in blood and Rodriguez crying next to her, the affidavit said. He then went to check on his girlfriend, which is when he heard two more gunshots.

The male saw Rodriguez bleeding from his face and holding Davis, the affidavit said. He took the gun away from Rodriguez and unloaded it, and Rodriguez pleaded that he "shoot him," court records show.

The couple described Davis and Rodriguez's relationship as "tumultuous," stating that Davis had complained about Rodriguez being controlling and assaulting her, according to the affidavit, and that Davis recently told the female she was worried that Rodriguez might kill her.

Rodriguez was a heavy drug user and often acted "erratically," the affidavit said.

Later, the male told officers that Rodriguez had given a gun to the male's cousin two days prior because Rodriguez worried he might "hurt somebody," but it was returned the next day after Rodriguez demanded it back.

Austin police noted that Rodriguez was arrested on Dec. 1 for unlawfully carrying a weapon as a felon and was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond, which is granted by a judge and generally means a person doesn't have to pay any amount but must agree to show up for their court dates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police charge man with first-degree murder in Southeast Austin killing