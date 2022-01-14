Police: Man shot in gunfight in Stowe

Jan. 14—One man was shot in a gunfight Thursday night as a result of a bar fight in Stowe, Allegheny County Police said.

A 28-year-old man was reported hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and legs, police said. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, after a fight inside Aces Tavern spilled outside onto the street, police said.

"At this time, it appears the victim and a 21-year-old male both shot at each other," county police said in a news release. That man was detained, police said.

Police did not say if the 21-year-old was by gunfire, or how many shots were fired.

County homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

