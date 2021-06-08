Police: Man shot in hand in West Mifflin

Jun. 8—A man was hospitalized after being shot in the hand while at the Mon-View Heights Housing Community in West Mifflin Monday.

Allegheny County police said they were notified of the shooting on Midway Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

Authorities said there was evidence of a shooting in multiple units within the community.

They found out a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right hand had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle that evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tipline at 833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .