Police: Man who shot, injured three people remains at large

Police are looking for a man they say shot three people Tuesday night.

Gaston County Police say that at 7:44 p.m. two people, one of which is a juvenile, were shot in the 4800 block of April Drive south of the Gastonia city limits.

They were taken Caromont Regional Medical Center in Charlotte, one was in serious condition and the other in stable condition.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that in addition to the two people who were hospitalized, an adult female was grazed by a bullet during the shooting and another adult male was shot at but not injured. Their names are not being released at this time.

Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary. Once apprehended, Singletary will face four counts of attempted 1st-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

"Singletary was last seen with a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous," police said in a press release.

Singletary is 6-feet, 2-inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, weighing approximately 223 pounds.

The Gaston County Police Department encourages people in the area to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Singletary to the Communications Center by calling 911, 704-866-3300, or Crimestoppers, 704-861-8000. Residents should not approach or attempt to apprehend him.

