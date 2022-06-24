Police: Man shot and killed by Allegan deputy 'showed signs of impairment'

MONTEREY TWP. — Joseph Nagle, of Comstock Park, was pulled over on suspicion of impaired driving before he was shot and killed by a deputy from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, police say.

Nagle, 22, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday, June 16.

In a statement Thursday, June 23, Michigan State Police said Nagle showed signs of impairment during sobriety tests and started to fight with the deputy when he was told he was under arrest.

During the altercation, MSP said the deputy shot him once in the chest.

Police say they don't have footage of the shooting, as the deputy’s patrol vehicle didn't have a dashcam and the deputy wasn't wearing a body camera.

“Detectives continue seeking information and evidence to ultimately turn over a professional and thorough report to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office,” MSP said in the release.

“We ask again for the public’s patience and understanding as these types of investigations take time to complete.”

Police are not releasing the deputy’s name.

'Especially tragic'

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on 26th Street, between 134th Avenue and 136th Avenue, in Monterey Township, northwest of Wayland.

Lt. DuWayne Robinson with MSP told WOOD TV-8 investigators haven't found evidence Nagle had a weapon.

According to Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker, Nagle was the only person in the vehicle. The deputy was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains on administrative leave while state police investigate and ACSO conducts a review. That’s standard procedure.

“It’s unfortunate when law enforcement has to use any kind of force and especially tragic when it has to be a force like this that is used,” Baker told WOOD TV-8. “And our thoughts and prayers are obviously with everybody involved: the deceased, the deceased’s family, our deputy, our deputy’s family and all the officers.”

'He did not like guns'

Nagle’s former girlfriend, Courtney Riva, said fighting with a deputy doesn’t sound like the person she knew and she can’t imagine how or why this could’ve happened.

“No one’s getting answers quite yet as to anything, so we are clueless as to what took place that day,” she told WOOD TV-8.

She added Nagle was an all-star wrestler in high school, but was never an aggressive person.

Joseph Nagle and his former girlfriend, Courtney Riva.

“Joey wasn’t a fighter," she said. "He only wrestled on the wrestling mats and that was it."

Riva said Nagle had no criminal record and planned to pursue a career in law enforcement until recently.

“He was going to GRCC to become a police officer himself… but then he realized he couldn’t get over the gun part, he did not like guns,” Riva said.

Friends and family fear, without video of the incident, they may never know what really happened.

“Our only thought is that the police officer took advantage of his authority really,” Riva said. “We’re having a hard time wrapping (our heads) around what even happened because Joey was not a confrontational guy whatsoever.”

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Police: Deputy-involved Allegan shooting began with suspected impairment