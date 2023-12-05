Police say man shot, killed by Amarillo homeowner during attempted break-in

Police on Tuesday said a man was shot dead after he apparently tried to break into a home late Monday in north Amarillo.

According to a news release by the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officers responding to a report of shots fired found 38- year-old Jose Roberto Gutierrez-Torres dead in the driveway of a residence in the 800 block of North Nelson.

APD's Homicide Units were called out to perform a formal investigation, and believe Gutierrez-Torres had attempted to enter another residence by kicking in the front door. The homeowner, in an act of self-defense, shot Gutierrez-Torres as he entered the residence. The homeowner was later detained and interviewed by homicide detectives before being released.

APD stated in their release the incident occurred just before midnight late Monday. This shooting is still being investigated by the APD Homicide Unit.

