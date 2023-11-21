Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Northwest Austin home in October

A resident shot and killed a home burglar in self-defense last month in Northwest Austin, police said on Tuesday.

Officials said Ricardo Cortez broke into the home in the 10500 block of Foundation Road near RM 620 and Anderson Mill Road shortly before midnight on Oct. 21 and entered the bedroom, where he was shot by the resident.

Police responded to a 911 call from the resident and found Cortez with a gunshot wound, officials said. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact its homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into Austin home in October