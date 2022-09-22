Police say man shot, killed by business owner during attempted burglary in central Lubbock

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed after he allegedly attempted to burglarize a business Wednesday night in central Lubbock.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating after officers were called about 11 p.m. Wednesday to the 1500 block of 50th Street following reports of shots fired, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Upon arrival, officers located 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores with serious injuries. Flores was taken to Covenant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Through the initial course of the investigation, police say it appears Flores was attempting to burglarize a building when he was approached by the owner.

Initial information indicates the two got into a physical altercation, at which point the owner shot Flores.

No other injuries were reported, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police say man shot, killed by business owner during burglary