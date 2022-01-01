Police: Man shot and killed early New Year's Day

A man was fatally shot in Roselawn just after midnight on Saturday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded around 12:19 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of Summit Road, officials said in a news release.

Police found 46-year-old Dwight Terrell suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said, adding that Cincinnati Fire Department personnel determined he was dead.

The investigation into Terrell's death is ongoing, officials said. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

