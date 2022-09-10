Police: Man shot, killed at gas station in Penn Hills

A man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills on Friday.

BREAKING: A 34-year-old man was shot and killed just after 7pm. His black SUV was parked at a pump. He was inside his car when another car pulled up and someone shot him multiple times. @WPXI — Rich Pierce (@RichPierceWPXI) September 10, 2022

Allegheny County police said 911 was notified of a shooting in the 4900 block of Allegheny River Boulevard at 7:16 p.m.

According to police, the victim’s SUV was parked at a pump.

The victim was shot multiple times while sitting inside his vehicle.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Remains discovered in Somerset County match DNA of missing woman Carnegie Mellon professor under fire for tweets about Queen Elizabeth’s death Man dead after motorcycle crash in Pine Township VIDEO: Runners come together in North Park to honor woman killed while jogging DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts