Police: Man shot, killed inside Titusville home

Titusville police said they are searching for the person who shot and killed a man inside a home early Monday morning.

Officers said they responded to a home on Palmetto Street after reports of a shooting around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said they found a man shot dead inside the home.

Police said the suspect – or suspects – who shot that man are still at large and believed to have known the victim.

Officers said the homicide investigation is ongoing and more details will be released later on.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or they can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward up to $5,000 by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

