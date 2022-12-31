Police: Man shot, killed on Rufina Street early Friday

Dec. 31—Santa Fe police are investigating the killing of a 55-year-old man who was shot and left for dead on the side of the road on Rufina Street early Friday morning.

Patrykk and Jenny Ortiz, who own Signs of Santa Fe and live above their shop, said they heard a man yelling outside their business, followed by a gunshot.

"We heard the arguing, and then when we came downstairs the gunshot happened," Patrykk said during an interview. "Then we saw him on the floor."

"And it wasn't really arguing; it was just one guy looking for another," Jenny added. "He was like, 'Where are you [expletive]? I'm going to fight you.' "

The couple said they weren't sure whether the victim or his killer was the one yelling. They immediately called 911 when they heard the shot.

Police were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the area of Rufina Street and Siler Road in response to the shooting, police said in a news release. Police found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with at least one gunshot wound. This is the eighth homicide to take place within city limits in 2022.

The Ortizes said they do not know who the man was or who could have been after him but noted there has been an alarming number of break-ins nearby lately.

"They break into the car wash almost every night," Jenny Ortiz said. "There's always people yelling and screaming; the homeless people yell and scream and fight up and down the street all night long. So it's not like it's nothing unusual."

Still, Patrykk said, knowing he was just moments away from witnessing a murder has him and his family shaken.

"If you were to interview me last night, you would have seen a whole different person. I was scared for my family, who was afraid for what was going on," he said.

The neighborhood where the man was found is an industrial area with many businesses, ranging from auto shops to nurseries, that would have all been closed at the time of the killing.

Story continues

Patrykk noted that while his shop does not have working cameras, many of the neighboring businesses do. He said he hopes this will help police catch the perpetrator.

"Hopefully they find the guy that did this because nobody deserves what that gentleman got last night," he said.

Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye said the victim has been identified and police are in the process of notifying next of kin. He said there have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting, and police are still investigating.

Police are asking anyone with additional information related to this incident to contact Detective Javier Vigil at 505-955-5412.