Police: Man shot, killed in Springfield Township; suspect charged with murder
Unprecedented flooding from extreme rainfall events on multiple continents around the world has left dozens dead and displaced thousands since the start of September.
BMW has had another subscription scheme backfire. But vehicle feature subscriptions are an unstoppable trend. Which ones might we actually pay for?
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
The special grand jury report in Fulton County, Ga., reveals that many others narrowly avoided being indicted. Donald Trump held a fundraiser Thursday for one of his Georgia co-defendants, and New York’s AG says the former president inflated his net worth by billions of dollars every year.
BMW is backtracking on a controversial tactic it had in place — charging a monthly fee or subscription to activate hardware-based features in its cars — like heated seats.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
The companies have announced that starting in 2024, they will install 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 Hilton properties across the US, Canada and Mexico.
After the eighth death at Georgia’s Lake Lanier this year, there is growing alarm of the dangers to a place some feel is haunted by its complex past that many want forgotten.
When BMW started charging an $18 per month subscription for heated seats in 2022, the backlash was swift and brutal. Customers banded together, urging others not to encourage this type of behavior from automakers, lest it open the door to more perceived avariciousness. Customers complained that a subscription for a hardware feature only makes sense if the upfront cost is small or nonexistent -- not when someone has already spent around $50,000 on a luxury car.
It now appears President Biden's son Hunter will go to trial on criminal charges. That's the best outcome for voters, and maybe even for the president.
"At the end of the day, prevention is better and safety is better." The post Creator shares safety phone tip for women: ‘For your safety you cannot just dismiss him’ appeared first on In The Know.
Honda announced today that it’s switching to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for upcoming EVs sold on the continent. Honda models that go on sale in 2025 and later will use NACS instead of the Combined Charging System (CCS).
BMW is one of several automakers that have been nickel and diming customers, including with a monthly subscription for heated seats in certain models and territories. The company has dropped that controversial practice to focus on paid software services — it doesn't plan to charge drivers extra to use hardware features that are already in their cars anymore.
This 'good to have' gadget makes it easy to tell whether those random Duracells still work.
The U.S. Coast Guard doesn't look kindly on people taking their "manifestly unsafe" watercraft out for a stroll.
Iowa State's starting QB last year faces a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.
San Antonio police intervened in Cam Wilder's park takeover at Lady Bird Johnson Park after thousands of people showed up.
How Bob Gucionne's penchant for scandalous publishing made him one of the world's wealthiest men, but ultimately left him nearly penniless.
Men are more likely to contract and die of skin cancer. Why? Here's what experts say.