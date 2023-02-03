Police: Man shot, killed by store clerk in East Hartford robbery

Feb. 3—EAST HARTFORD — A man has been shot and killed and a store clerk wounded after a struggle ensued when two people attempted to rob a Main Street clothing store late Thursday, police reported early today.

Police Officer Marc Caruso said that just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, two men wearing black ski masks entered the business at 1285 Main St. known as Humble & Paid Co. with the intention of committing a robbery.

A brief struggle took place, Caruso said. During the struggle, the clerk was shot in the back. The store clerk was able to return fire with two of his legally registered firearms, striking one of the men several times, Caruso said.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The store clerk also was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to the lower back before being transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The second man was reported to have run out of the building during the initial struggle, and has not yet been located, Caruso said this morning.

"We are not releasing names of the victims or suspects at this time," he said. "We will update with more information as it becomes available."