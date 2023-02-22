Police say man shot, killed at west Wichita motel had been staying there almost 2 weeks

Wichita police have released more details on a shooting at a west Wichita Motel 6 that left a 50-year-old man dead Tuesday evening.

The victim was from Santa Cruz, California and had been staying at the Motel 6 since Feb. 10, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release. Police will notify the man’s family before releasing his identity.

The shooting was reported around 5:10 p.m. at the motel in the 5700 block of west Kellogg Drive. Officers arrived and found the man in the parking lot. He had been shot in his upper body, according to Rebolledo.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the release said.

Police said said the victim and another man got into an argument and then a fight in the parking lot of the motel.

The suspect started shooting and struck the victim once, Rebolledo said.

Investigators found three shell casings and think a total of three shots were fired, he added.

Police think the two men knew each other. Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and the relationship between the two men.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.