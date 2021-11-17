Police: Man shot, left with 'serious injuries' after trying to stop Middletown carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who tried to assist a woman who was carjacked outside a Middletown apartment was shot by the group of suspects Tuesday evening and hospitalized, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The Middletown Police Department had responded to the 600 block of Echelon Way after a woman reported she was exiting her vehicle and approached by a group of male suspects who assaulted her in the parking lot of the apartment complex, stole keys and a vehicle, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Ruoff did not specify the time of the report.

As the woman screamed, a man "came to assist and was shot by the suspects who fled in the stolen vehicle," Ruoff said.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "serious injuries," Ruoff said, and LMPD's Robbery Unit is investigating at the request of the Middletown Police Department.

No suspects have been arrested.

