Police: Man shot, left with 'serious injuries' after trying to stop Middletown carjacking

Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
·1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who tried to assist a woman who was carjacked outside a Middletown apartment was shot by the group of suspects Tuesday evening and hospitalized, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The Middletown Police Department had responded to the 600 block of Echelon Way after a woman reported she was exiting her vehicle and approached by a group of male suspects who assaulted her in the parking lot of the apartment complex, stole keys and a vehicle, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Ruoff did not specify the time of the report.

As the woman screamed, a man "came to assist and was shot by the suspects who fled in the stolen vehicle," Ruoff said.

Crime news: Louisville police arrest suspect in numerous carjackings and business robberies

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "serious injuries," Ruoff said, and LMPD's Robbery Unit is investigating at the request of the Middletown Police Department.

No suspects have been arrested.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville crime: Man shot while helping Middletown carjacking victim

