Police: Man shot in leg at Vancouver hotel

Feb. 18—Vancouver police responded to a hotel early Thursday morning after a man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers were dispatched at 4:26 a.m. to Comfort Suites, 4714 N.E. 94th Ave., for a report of an assault with a weapon. Medics also responded for a penetrating trauma injury.

The officers located a man in the lobby of the hotel; a bullet had grazed the victim's chest area before entering his right thigh, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

The man was taken to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

What led up to the shooting is unknown. Police described the suspect as a white male.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating.