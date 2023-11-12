Police say man who shot Monroeville officer was wanted for stealing ex-girlfriend's Jeep

Nov. 11—A Clairton man charged with shooting a Monroeville officer Friday while leading police on a chase in a stolen Jeep was wanted for allegedly stealing it Oct. 23.

Monroeville police have charged Bruce Alvarado, 38, with the theft of the Jeep Cherokee from his former girlfriend during an argument with the woman, according to court documents.

She reported the theft on Nov. 6 and indicated that a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun she had just bought was inside the car when it was stolen, police said.

The gun had been left unloaded and in its case on the car's back seat, according to court papers.

Police said the woman told them it was the third time Alvarado had stolen the car. She said he "snatched" the keys from her hand in the Oct. 23 incident and refused to return it, court documents state.

Alvarado had an outstanding warrant against him for failure to appear to answer an aggravated assault charge and isn't allowed to possess a gun because of earlier felony counts dating back to 2004, police said. The felony cases involved aggravated assault and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Philadelphia and carjacking with a weapon in Florida.

Police said Alvarado's photo ID was suspended, as was the Jeep's license plate, for alleged Pennsylvania Turnpike toll evasions.

In addition to unauthorized use of a vehicle, Monroeville police charged Alvarado with theft and carrying a firearm illegally and without a license.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

