Sep. 24—Hamilton police are at the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about 10:40 a.m. about a man on the street who had been shot, according to Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. Detectives believe the man was shot inside a residence, but the investigation is continuing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

