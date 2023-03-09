Police say man shot multiple times in North Versailles

Mar. 8—Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in North Versailles.

An emergency dispatcher received a call shortly before 6 p.m. that someone had been shot in the 800 block of Westbury Road.

First responders found a man who has been shot in his arms and legs. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

