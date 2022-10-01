A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Sharonville early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 1:39 a.m. to the 2400 block of East Sharon Road for a report of multiple gunshots heard and at least one person shot, according to the Sharonville Police Department.

A large party was wrapping up at the Visionary Suites when a shooting broke out in the parking lot of a neighboring business, police said in a news release.

Before they arrived on the scene, officers were advised that the victim, 21-year-old Desmond Baker, was being taken by people on scene to Bethesda North Hospital, police said.

Baker, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was then flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for surgery, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man shot multiple times in Sharonville undergoes surgery