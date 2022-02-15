Police: Man shot in North Side Walgreens; crowd interferes with medics

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Gunfire struck and critically wounded a man inside a Walgreens in north Minneapolis, where a crowd obstructed paramedics who were trying to give emergency aid to the victim, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6:15 p.m. Monday at the store on West Broadway near N. Lyndale Avenue, police said.

Police arrived and provided immediate medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived, said officer Garrett Parten, the MPD's chief spokesman.

"A crowd formed, and some in the crowd interfered with the efforts of paramedics," Parten said, prompting a call for additional officers to head to the scene.

"MPD officers were able to control the crowd, and arrests of crowd members were made," Parten said.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health, Parten said.

One man "was detained for interfering with police and paramedics," then released pending charges of obstructing the legal process, Parten said.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting, nor have they given any preliminary indication of a motive for the gunfire.

North Memorial spokeswoman Kara Hille said nearly 24 hours after the shooting that she had no information about whether any paramedics were physically harmed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump companies

    The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements has cut ties saying that years of reports are unreliable.That's according to a court filing on Monday which comes during investigations into whether Trump misrepresented the value of his assets.The accounting firm, Mazars USA, told the Trump Organization in February that it would no longer work with it and that its financial statements for 2011 through to 2020 should no longer be relied on.The Mazars letter was made public as part of a civil investigation by New York state's attorney general, Letitia James.She has accused the Trump Organization of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits.The civil case is investigating whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, or reduced values to lower tax bills.The investigation could result in financial penalties.Mazars said it had based its conclusion on a January filing by James, as well as its own investigation, and information from internal and external sources.A Trump Organization spokesperson said in a statement it was disappointed with the cutting of ties and added that there were no discrepancies in its financial statements.

  • Michele Tafoya Finally Ditches NFL Sideline Reporting for GOP Politics

    Kevin C. CoxIt almost seemed inevitable. Longtime NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya is done with sports broadcasting and will now enter conservative politics.After working the sidelines of Sunday night’s Super Bowl, Tafoya told The Athletic that she had wrapped up her career as a full-time sports reporter and that she would immediately co-chair Republican businessman Kendall Qualls’ campaign to become Minnesota’s governor.Tafoya isn’t going to stop there, either. She is also slated to appear

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Residents in ‘shock’ after convicted sex offender moves into San Diego neighborhood

    Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.

  • Man arrested on cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz car

    "I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.

  • Man arrested in fatal shooting of Hawaii man inside his acupuncture practice

    Jon Tokuhara, 47, was found dead at his Honolulu business last month. The suspect was charged with second-degree murder and was given a $1 million bail.

  • Woman stabbed to death in her NYC Chinatown apartment by suspect who followed her into her building

    New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.

  • 2 Brothers Raised As Devout Christians Become Neo Nazis, Then Kill Their Family

    It was a tranquil Monday evening in suburban Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania — 55 miles northwest of Philadelphia — when Valerie Freeman called 911 on Feb. 27, 1995. What she'd see across the street in her brother and sister-in-law's home was anything but. "She told us that her nephew, Erik Freeman, would usually stop by her house, basically across the street, every day after school and he had not stopped there. So she went looking for him," Salisbury Township Police Officer Jeffrey Renninger t

  • Utah woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of New Hampshire couple on North Padre Island

    Amanda Noverr's guilty plea comes three months after her co-defendant, Adam Williams, pleaded guilty to the crime.

  • After retrial, former Marine sentenced to 210 years in prison for raping girls in Cambodia

    Michael Joseph Pepe traveled to Cambodia in 2005 to drug and rape young girls, prosecutors say. A previous conviction was overturned in 2018.

  • Utah Good Samaritan lets homeless man shower in her apartment, he slits her throat

    Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...

  • Florida Man Accused Of Gunning Down Brother Days After Being Released From Prison

    A central Florida man has been accused of gunning down his younger brother just five days after getting out of prison. Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, faces a series of charges, including premeditated murder, after authorities say he shot and killed his 19-year-old brother Brenden Ray Redman on Jan. 14 in Inverness, Florida — about an hour north of Tampa — before fleeing and taking another woman hostage at a nearby mobile home, according to a statement from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies

  • Man shot 6 times during Shoreline pot shop robbery

    A man survived being shot six times in a marijuana shop robbery in Shoreline, Washington.

  • Man with 44 prior arrests charged with multiple felonies for brutal assault of Thai model on NYC subway

    A man has been charged in connection with a vicious attack that left a 23-year-old Thai model with a bloodied face in New York City last November. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the 34th Street-Herald Square subway platform at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22. The victim, Bew Jirajariyawetch, was waiting for a train home when someone grabbed her from behind, dragged her along the platform, punched her in the face and took off with her wallet.

  • San Francisco Cops Have Been Using Rape Kits To Arrest Victims, DA Says

    The practice could dissuade sexual assault survivors from coming forward, said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

  • Armed man shot by officer in Fairfax County, police say

    Authorities say an officer shot an armed man Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.

  • Elderly man in Oakland Chinatown attacked, son and bystander hurt while helping

    Oakland police said a man was arrested for elder abuse and battery charges in a Chinatown attack on Friday.

  • Man Wanted For Alleged Murder Of His Girlfriend Had Been Tracking Her For Months, Authorities Say

    A Texas man wanted by authorities in the killing of his girlfriend had allegedly tracked her for months before her death, according to new court records. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for Luis Angel Montes, 35, earlier this month in the death of his girlfriend Camerina Trujillo Perez, after Montes went on the run. As law enforcement authorities continue to try to track Montes down, new disturbing details are emerging about what investigators believe led to the murder

  • Escapee captured, some Mississippi prison staff suspended

    A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison over the weekend was captured Tuesday in a county where he had been convicted of murder, and about a dozen prison employees were suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the state Department of Corrections he was missing, a department spokesperson said. Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in coastal Harrison County, department spokesman Leo Honeycutt said. Timely notification of the Saturday escape from Central Mississippi could have been crucial to ensuring the faster capture of Wilson, who was treated at a hospital twice under a fake name for injuries he received while going over the prison’s razor-wire fence, Honeycutt said.

  • Jury Finds New York Times “Not Liable” In Sarah Palin Libel Case; Judge Had Already Planned To Dismiss Claim

    A jury found that New York Times and one of its top editors were not liable in Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit, affirming a judge’s earlier announcement that he would dismiss the case irregardless of their decision. The jury’s verdict was unanimous. As the jury continued its deliberations on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff told […]