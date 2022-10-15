Police: Man shot at officers, threatened 'suicide by cop'

Oct. 15—A Norman man has been charged with three felonies after he allegedly shot at officers who tried to get him out of a house he had broken into.

Alexander Torvi, 32, was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot at officers — first when they tried to negotiate with him, and then at a tactical vehicle they were inside.

Police said Torvi had broken into his father's home and sent a text message saying he wanted to die "via suicide by cop," according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.

As of Friday, Torvi was charged in Cleveland County District Court with two counts of felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling and one count of felony malicious injury to property.

Norman police officers responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive after a caller reported her neighbor's house alarm was going off.

The caller said the house was spray painted with profanity and the back gate was open, according to the affidavit.

The department deployed its SWAT team after officers saw Torvi "had armed himself with multiple firearms and was acting in an agitated state," according to an NPD news release.

The affidavit doesn't specify what prompted the SWAT deployment, but it alleged Torvi shot at a SWAT negotiator.

Torvi allegedly also shot at a tactical vehicle from Moore after it arrived on scene, according to the affidavit. He then shot at officers who deployed gas into the residence and at a robot they sent into the house.

Torvi surrendered after SWAT officers deployed more gas into the home, according to the affidavit.

Police allegedly found damage from bullets at the home across the street and two nearby cars, the affidavit states.

Torvi was held Friday in the Cleveland County jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

Court dates have not been set yet in his case, according to records.

The Transcript has asked police for further information and for video footage of the initial response.