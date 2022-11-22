Police say man shot in Old Town Fort Collins in September had chased another with machete

A man who police say was shot in self-defense in Old Town this fall was arrested this month on an accusation that he chased the man who shot him with a machete prior to the shooting.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 17, officers in Old Town Fort Collins responded to the sound of gunfire in the area of South College Avenue and East Oak Street and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and has since recovered.

Police identified the shooter as a 21-year-old Fort Collins man, and they located him and spoke to him several hours later. The man was released pending further investigation, according to a police news release.

After speaking with multiple witnesses — including the individuals involved — and watching video footage from surrounding businesses, officers say they learned the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people earlier in the night at a bar. The groups separated, but police say the 36-year-old later confronted the other group.

Police say he then chased the 21-year-old man with a machete, and the 21-year-old man shot the other man in self-defense, according to a news release.

A warrant was issued for the 36-year-old, Francisco Saenz of Loveland, and he was located by law enforcement in California on Nov. 10. He will be extradited to Larimer County, where he faces one charge of attempter murder, a Class 2 felony.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

