Police: Man shot outside Montgomery County home, possible suspect at large

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Michaela Circle during the early morning hours Monday.

The incident happened around midnight when an unidentified homeowner went outside to investigate some "suspicious activity" he noticed on his Ring camera, according to MCSO's social media post.

It was not clear how many shots were fired or how many times the homeowner was struck.

He was taken to a local hospital. There were no updates on his condition, as of Monday morning.

A search is continuing for any possible suspect(s), the post said, noting that investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

