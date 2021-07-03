Police: Man shot in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood

Jul. 3—A man was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood Friday night.

Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers responded to 911 calls of a person shot along 200 block of Reifert Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police found a man who had been shot in the ankle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation showed the crime scene was actually along the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue, Cruz reported.

Detectives from the city's Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit processed evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .